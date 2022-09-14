A ‘Lord of the Rings’ inspired journey to Middle-earth in New Zealand

New Zealand’s striking scenery captured the attention of moviegoers all around the world and emerged as the uncredited star of the wildly popular “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy. It has uncommon fauna, glaciers from the Ice Age, craggy mountains, deep lakes, meandering rivers and native woods, many of which have not changed much since prehistoric times. You can enter the heart of Middle-earth by visiting these breathtaking places.

Story continues below Advertisement

The distinctive and varied topography of New Zealand’s North and South Islands is obviously the closest thing on Earth to this compelling fictitious universe, even though more than 150 locations were used throughout the nation and most of the sets are now little more than a distant memory. Check out our list of the greatest filming places to visit if the new “Rings of Power” series has inspired you to seek out Middle-earth adventures and live out your Tolkien fantasies in New Zealand. Hamilton Waikato - Hobbiton Movie Set

A Middle-earth guided tour of New Zealand is inconceivable without beginning in Hobbiton, the hobbits’ holiest site. With a guided walking tour of Hobbiton, as seen in “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies, you can discover the verdant meadows of the Shire in the heart of the Hamilton-Waikato area. Sir Peter Jackson discovered this privately owned family farm in 1998 when scouting potential filming sites from the air for the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hobbiton Movie Set (@hobbitontours) It was restored in 2011 for the “Hobbit” trilogy to serve as a permanent tourist destination and became famed as the backdrop for Hobbiton.

Story continues below Advertisement

Queenstown – Mount Earnslaw, the Ford of Bruinen Queenstown was a popular choice for several of “Lord of the Rings” filming locations because of its amazing, varied scenery and convenient location. Arwen used Skippers Canyon as the Ford of Bruinen, where she conjured a mystical flood to vanquish the Nazgul.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Young | New Zealand (@jamessyoung) One of most magnificent settings of “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” is Earnslaw Burn, a glacier with flowing waterfalls that plunge down a massive rock wall.

Here, after leaving Rivendell, Bilbo and The Company are seen carrying on with their mission. Experience the numerous filming locations in the Queenstown region in a variety of ways, including a helicopter tour with Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters, or a 4WD excursion with Pure Glenorchy or Nomad Safaris. Wellington and Wairarapa - Gardens of Isengard, the River Anduin, Putangirua Pinnacles, Osgiliath Wood, Paths of the Dead

It was an important setting for the making of “The Lord of the Rings” and was also known as “Wellywood” for its prowess in the film industry. Mount Victoria, which is a short stroll from the heart of Wellington, is the area that is easiest to get to for filming. To represent Hobbiton Woods, where the hobbits took cover from the Dark Riders, the mountain’s forested parts were employed. The first filming of “The Fellowship of the Ring” in 1999 was also done here, according to this report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wairarapa, New Zealand (@wairarapa) You may reach the spooky Putangirua Pinnacles, where Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli searched for the Paths of the Dead, by driving across the hills to the Wairarapa region.

Make a day of it by taking the train; the Wairarapa is Wellington's wine area, so there are lots of places to eat and drink after your exhausting day of movie-watching. Mount Ruapehu – Mordor, Mount Doom, and Gollum's Pool In “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” the orc-infested Mordor and Mount Doom (Mount Ngauruhoe), where it all began with the forging of the Great Ring, were perfectly situated in the barren, volcanic Tongariro National Park and Mount Ruapehu.

To visualise the fiery peaks of Mount Doom, visitors have been known to hike to the top of Mount Ngauruhoe on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola (@lola.photography)

The hike is not easy, so it is best to embark on a guided excursion like Adrift Tongariro. As you hike through the National Park, you’ll pass other filming locations and see the craters, sparkling lakes, mountain springs and volcanic rock. Nelson Tasman – Dimrill Dale, Exit from the Mines of Moria, and the creator of The One Ring The South Island is a film-maker’s paradise because of its dramatic landscape, which includes high mountain ranges, deep wilderness, and expansive valleys that are all close to populated regions.

“Lord of the Rings” devotees love the breathtaking natural scenery of the Nelson Tasman region because it reminds them so much of Sir Peter Jackson. Mount Olympus and Mount Owen, sometimes known as Dimrill Dale, are found in Kahurangi National Park. The scene where The Fellowship hides from Saruman’s black crows includes Mount Olympus and its Boulder Lake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelson Tasman New Zealand (@nelsontasmannz) The crebain crows of Saruman spotted the travellers below while they were resting and preparing a supper here.