As Sydney goes into another lockdown, many avoid its famous beaches

SYDNEY - As the sun rose over Sydney's beaches on Monday halfway into a two-week lockdown, a few surfers were spotted hitting the famous Bondi waves.

Residents are allowed outside for exercise and recreation. In the winter sunshine, joggers exercised on the boardwalk and others walked on the beach. Later in the day, more people were seen at Coogee Beach, singly or in small groups.

Sydney went into lockdown on June 26 as authorities in New South Wales (NSW) state tried to contain a fast-spreading outbreak of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant in Australia's largest city.

More than a million people in down town Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs were already under lockdown because of the outbreak, but health authorities said they needed to expand restrictions after more Covid-19 cases were recorded.