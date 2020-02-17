Canberra - The Australian government said it will relax restrictions for backpackers and other visitors on working holiday visas in a bid to help regional communities recover from devastating bush fires.
Such foreign visitors will help rebuild homes and farms as well as clear land and repair roads as they live and work in bush fire-ravaged areas, acting minister for immigration Alan Tudge said in a statement on Monday.
Tudge said the new rules for working holiday visas, effective immediately, would be welcome news to hard-hit farmers and regional businesses.
They are also set to likely boost the local economies.
The visitors will "come as holiday makers but will leave as life long friends," Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said.