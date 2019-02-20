Vehicle-owners in Queensland can add emojis to their licence plates from March 1, Personalised Plates Queensland (PPQ).

Canberra - An Australian state is to begin offering drivers personalized licence plates with emojis for the first time in the world. An emoji is a small digital icon or image used to express an object, symbol, emotion or idea. Examples include expressive faces, hand signs vegetables and excrement.

Vehicle-owners in Queensland can add emojis to their licence plates from March 1, Personalised Plates Queensland (PPQ) said Wednesday.

Initially only five types of emojis will be offered - heart eyes and smiley, sunglasses, laugh-out-loud and winking faces, according to the Queensland Department of Transport contractor.

And even though they will be displayed on official plates, the emojis will just be for decoration - they won't be part of the car's registration.

The white-on-black plates will have a mix of three letters, two numbers and one of the five emojis.

The emoji plates will cost 475 Australian dollars (340 US dollars).

