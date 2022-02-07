Australia to open borders to fully vaccinated tourists from February

CANBERRA - Australia's international borders will reopen to fully vaccinated tourists within weeks after almost two years since the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday that from Feb. 21 vaccinated international visitors with a valid visa will be allowed into Australia.

It marks one of the most significant easing of Australia's border closure since it was introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in March 2020. However, arrivals could still face a mandatory quarantine period depending on the rules in the state or territory they arrive in. "The national cabinet has decided today Australia will reopen our borders to all remaining visa holders on Feb. 21 of this year," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"The condition is you must be double vaccinated to come to Australia."

Travellers who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be required to apply for a travel exemption to enter Australia. Border restrictions were eased for international students and some visa holders in December last year, prompting calls from the tourism industry for travellers to be allowed in. "I know the tourism industry will be looking forward to that and over the next two weeks they'll get the opportunity both for visitors to be coming and for them to be gearing up," Morrison said.