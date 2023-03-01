‘Babe don’t panic, I think there’s a snake in our bed’

In the growing list of wild things to mentally prepare yourself for when visiting Australia, add the possibility of sleeping with a python. Well, that’s according to mommy blogger of three, @briellen.dee on TikTok, who shared a story time on how her family of five shared a bed with a slithering stranger.

In the video posted titled “I woke up with a snake in my bed!!!”, the stay-at-home mom said an unexpected guest joined her while she was co-sleeping with her husband and three kids. #cosleeping #wildlife #onlyinaustralia #momsoftiktok #mumsoftiktok #tiktok #foryoupage #fyp #foryou #viral ♬ original sound - Briellen.Banks.Coco @briellen.dee Story time! No word of a lie. I woke up with a python in my bed!!!!! Only in Australia!!!! #python “Last night it was raining, and I could only imagine this little creature was looking for a warm and cozy place to sleep out of the rain,” she said. According to her, she woke up at 4am to the feeling of something cold on the side of her stomach and down her leg.

“I lay there awake and felt for all my children, had the baby next to me and my two toddlers on either side and I felt this thing move and I just knew in an instant that I had snake in my bed,” said the mom. In a calm, unfazed and unshaken tone, @briellen.dee said she calmly woke up her husband to notify him on the slithering friend sleeping next to them. “It’s pitch black so I reach over to my husband or fiancé and I’m like babe, you have to get up and turn the light on. Don’t panic but I think there is a snake in our bed and he was like bullsh*t and I was like no, I’m serious you have to turn the light on,” said @briellen.

According to the mom, it was a python about a metre and a half long that was in between her and her 2-year-old chilling in the bed. “Luckily I have taught my children not to be afraid of snakes, but also not to touch them,” said @briellen.dee She said once the lights came and everybody was awake the kids were “stoked” that there was a snake in the bed.