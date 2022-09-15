Colleen the cashier has been retrenched, jokes Marc Lottering as he grapples with self-service in Australia

Comedian Marc Lottering shares his experience of the self-service retail system in Oz with his Instagram followers. Lottering gave his followers a taste of his ‘self-service’ experience in a grocery store in Australia. Lottering posted a video on Instagram of his first day in Adelaide while buying a few essentials at the store called “Coles”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lottering seemed amused that he was to ring up his own grocery items and pack them without any supervision of staff or a heavy security presence, as in South Africa. The comedian said in the video: “Colleen the cashier, has been retrenched,” hinting at a character “Colleen“ in his comedy shows. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Lottering (@marc_lottering) He continues to swipe his two cartons of coconut water, nuts,a chocolate and two punnets of blueberries as the electronic machine shows him the amount and items he is purchasing.

He ends off by saying: “There’s no security, hardloep (run).” Followers on Instagram shared their opinions: jessebelle8 wrote: “ Yor they make their customers work for their goods 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Story continues below Advertisement

shaheedacooper wrote: “ This would never work in cape Town 😂” parisazura wrote: “I remember doing that in London. I felt like running 😂😂😂😂😂” alisonhofer wrote: “Look at you...so careful and so slowly you go!1🤣”

Story continues below Advertisement

rox_dv69 wrote: “Now to who do you shout 'vooooid', if you make a mistake?🙆‍♀️” Lottering and his husband, Anwar McKay, are currently on tour with their stand-up comedy show called “Uncle Marc”. Marc Lottering and Anwar McKay Picture:Instagram “Uncle Marc” is a stand-up show with no characters.

Story continues below Advertisement

The tour kicked off in London last week and is now in Australia before jetting off to Namibia later. Lottering told IOL Entertainment that he plans to visit other countries early next year. “We chose London, Oz and Namibia this year as I have performed in those countries numerous times before, and I know I have a fan base there.