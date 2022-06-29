Glamp your way to a perfectly luxurious getaway in New Zealand

Relax and enjoy the serenity at one of New Zealand's top glamping spots, from the deep south of TeAnau to the far north of the Bay of Islands. Whether you want to spend a romantic getaway or a friends’ trip in style, New Zealand has glamping options for everyone.

Glamping is becoming increasingly popular, with outdoor bathtubs and breathtaking views, cosy fires and expansive decks. The safe countryside and stunning landscapes of New Zealand make it the ideal remote escape. Here are our top four suggestions for your next glamping adventure in New Zealand, once the borders open: Te Awa Glamping

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Te Awa Glamping (@teawaglamping) This riverside haven is an immersive experience that allows you to forget about the world through relaxation and recreation. It's a luxury retreat on the banks of the North Island's mighty Whanganui River, which is such an important part of New Zealand's history. Located deep in a family farm with private beach access, guests can arrive by jet-boat, canoe, air, or road for a memorable stay.

Staydium Glamping View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eden Park (@edenparknz) You are cordially invited to stay at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand's national stadium. Guests will sleep in a premium glamping dome with a view of one of the world's most famous sports stadiums. Eden Park has two Staydium Glamping domes in operation. The two domes are adjacent, but two metres apart, with doors facing opposite directions to maximise privacy.

Cross Hill A never-before-seen Geo-dome experience. They provide premium and one-of-a-kind accommodation in Lake Hawea, on New Zealand's South Island. Cross Hill Lodge & Domes guests are treated like family and receive the best in high-country hospitality. Use your private geo-dome as a base to explore the area before sharing your experiences with the host team and other guests at Cross Hill Lodge.

Cross Hill provides more than just lodging; it is a place where paths cross, stories are shared, and memories are made. Clifton Glamping View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clifton Glamping (@cliftonglamping) Your luxury accommodation with a difference awaits you among the rolling hills of Clifton Station - Hawkes Bay.

A one-of-a-kind experience on one of New Zealand's oldest working farms, find joy in your own remote section of the 2000 acres of paradise that the family has proudly owned for over 150 years. Conveniently, it is only a 5-minute drive from TeAwanga and a 20-minute drive from Havelock North, Hastings and Napier. Your safari tent and idyllic setting can transport you far away from home. TeWepu

TeWepu is the ideal place to stop, relax, read and breathe in the silence if you're an adventurous soul, whether travelling in a small group, on an adventure for two, or flying solo. You'll be perched above one of Canterbury's most tranquil bays on the magnificent Banks Peninsula in just over an hour from Christchurch. Far from the tour bus crowds, you'll sink into a steaming, wood-fired hot tub under a blanket of stars, and you can even have sumptuous local fare delivered to your door if you prefer.