What's your biggest fear? Most people would say snakes, spiders or a plane crash. So imagine our confusion when we first heard about people paying money to experience a plane crash?
UK Group, Darkfield, has taken an immersive theatre experience involving a plane crash to Melbourne, Australia, reported Simple Flying.
The "immersive theatre experience" is called 'Flight' and the performance takes place in a pitch black shipping container, lasting for 30 minutes.
According to Simple Flying, Darkfield is a theatrical group that deals in fear and anxiety. The performances are held in total darkness in a shipping container in Melbourne on the banks of the Yarra River at Queensbridge Square.
Darkfield describes the experience on its website: "Ladies and gentlemen, we’d like to direct your attention to the on-board safety demonstration and ask that you give us your full attention.