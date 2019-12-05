Hold onto something! People are paying big money to experience a plane crash









The "immersive theatre experience" is called 'Flight' and the performance takes place in a pitch black shipping container, lasting for 30 minutes. Picture: @darkfield_org/Instagram What's your biggest fear? Most people would say snakes, spiders or a plane crash. So imagine our confusion when we first heard about people paying money to experience a plane crash? UK Group, Darkfield, has taken an immersive theatre experience involving a plane crash to Melbourne, Australia, reported Simple Flying. The "immersive theatre experience" is called 'Flight' and the performance takes place in a pitch black shipping container, lasting for 30 minutes. According to Simple Flying, Darkfield is a theatrical group that deals in fear and anxiety. The performances are held in total darkness in a shipping container in Melbourne on the banks of the Yarra River at Queensbridge Square. Darkfield describes the experience on its website: "Ladies and gentlemen, we’d like to direct your attention to the on-board safety demonstration and ask that you give us your full attention.

"In the unlikely event of a sudden loss of cabin pressure alternative scenarios will be provided. Next of kin will be provided. Additional desserts will be provided. An extra pillow. Trumpets and gongs. Neither Heaven nor Hell is assured. We’re not responsible for your final destination."

The interior of the shipping container looks exactly like an aircraft cabin. You fasten your seatbelts, watch the safety video, and wait for the lights to go out.

This is where things get bumpy. Unlike other flight simulators, the immersive experience is based around the use of binaural sound. Darkfield employs the special technology via headphones.

The result is sound that is immediate and intimate, meaning that you have the sensation of things physically occurring around you, rather than just in your headphones.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:



