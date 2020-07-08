Hotel sex scandal: Qantas flight attendants to serve as wardens

Qantas flight attendants have been given the unusual task of hotel wardens in Australia. This comes after security guards were found having sex with travellers who were quarantining at a few Victoria hotels.

Covid-19 cases were continuing to soar in the state, leaving officials stumped. The reason soon became apparent after hotel CCTV footage showed security guards engaging in sexual practises with some guests.

Hotels then responded by firing some private security staff, local website live and let's fly reported. In order to curtain the spread of the virus and mitigate the staff shortage, Victoria enlisted the help of Qantas flight attendants who were already out of work.

“You will work within a number of Melbourne CBD hotels to support the compulsory hotel quarantine arrangements for people arriving from overseas. This includes following infection prevention and control processes," an internal job listing posted to Qantas employees said.

“Reporting to a team leader, you will use your positive influencing skills to ensure that physical distancing measures and good hygiene practices are being adhered to at all times.”