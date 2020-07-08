Hotel sex scandal: Qantas flight attendants to serve as wardens
Qantas flight attendants have been given the unusual task of hotel wardens in Australia. This comes after security guards were found having sex with travellers who were quarantining at a few Victoria hotels.
Covid-19 cases were continuing to soar in the state, leaving officials stumped. The reason soon became apparent after hotel CCTV footage showed security guards engaging in sexual practises with some guests.
Hotels then responded by firing some private security staff, local website live and let's fly reported. In order to curtain the spread of the virus and mitigate the staff shortage, Victoria enlisted the help of Qantas flight attendants who were already out of work.
“You will work within a number of Melbourne CBD hotels to support the compulsory hotel quarantine arrangements for people arriving from overseas. This includes following infection prevention and control processes," an internal job listing posted to Qantas employees said.
“Reporting to a team leader, you will use your positive influencing skills to ensure that physical distancing measures and good hygiene practices are being adhered to at all times.”
In related news, the airline has announced a programme of events to give Australians the chance to farewell its last remaining Boeing 747.
Qantas had planned to retire its iconic “Queen of the Skies” fleet by the end of the year but the date was brought forward due to the world’s current situation, dmarge reported.
Australia's national airline announced it would operate three one-hour “farewell jumbo joy flights” departing from Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane, in response to requests from employees and customers for one final chance to fly on the aircraft.