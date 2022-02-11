LOOK: Beautiful and unique stays for the next time you visit Australia

Beautiful and unique stays for the next time you visit Australia. Australia just announced the reopening of its borders to vaccinated tourists and other visa holders. To the many South Africans who have relatives down under, this is a huge delight, as most of them have been unable to see their loved ones in over two years.

With this in mind, Airbnb has unveiled its list of Australia’s most-wish-listed houses. If you’re looking for a place to stay before flying to see your loved ones, here is a wonderful location to start your search. 8 unique Airbnb stays in Australia: The Pod, Lewisham, Tasmania

This beautifully planned 40m² cottage is quaint yet charming. The spectacular perspective of the dunes, Frederick Henry Bay, the Southern Ocean, and Mount Wellington is transported inside by floor to ceiling glass. Clean lines and modern finishings allow the uninterrupted views to stand out whilst also having access to all your favourite at-home comforts, only elevated. Thus, you can look forward to submerging yourself into a custom Huon wood outdoor tub crafted from lumber obtained from Lake Pieman’s depths or cosy up by a suspended fireplace handcrafted by an artisan blacksmith. Eco-Glamping Retreat, Emerald, Victoria

With rolling hills, roaming horses and cattle and a gorgeous cottage to complete the picture, this stay looks as though it was plucked straight from the pages of a fairytale. Surrounded by natural beauty and wildlife, it is the perfect retreat with all the comforts one looks for when booting into an Airbnb. The unique design of the straw-bale Yurt has a wonderful ambience, which is warm in winter and cool in summer. Close attention has also been paid to the design of the outdoor kitchen, and toilet/shower facilities; plus attractive outdoor seating areas. Apple Orchard Farm Stay, Blackheath, New South Wales

Looking for something unique while on vacation? At the Orchard, you can enjoy your own private blue mountains escarpment views while staying in luxury and style. When you’re not enjoying the free-standing bathtub or telling stories around the fire pit, you can explore the Orchard. Wander through the apple orchards, meet the hens, or relax in front of the warm fire with a glass of wine. Little Red Barn, Doonan, Queensland Little Red Barn is exactly what it sounds like. With countryside views, it boasts a heated concrete water tank swimming pool outdoors, perfect for plunging into in the evenings.

The property has a soaring vaulted timber ceiling that creates a sense of space and the interior is airy and light with chic elements – like the outdoor tub, refurbished kitchen and modern furniture. However, it’s all mellowed out to blend in with the surroundings with the use of more rustic finishes such as natural, raw and exposed woods as well as antique furnishings. Ryan’s Rest Tiny House, Pemberton, Western Australia Your off-grid, purpose-built Tiny House is well-equipped, making it a far cry from camping. This lovely off-grid farm is situated amid the trees and with a river running alongside the property that is completely yours for swimming, paddling, or fishing, is only 15 minutes from the local town of Pemberton. The interior is well-styled with contemporary touches here and there, but overall, it aims to be cosy and comfortable.

Bruny Island Hideaway, Bruny Island, Tasmania The owner describes the space as clean and simplistic, green and sustainable and so wild that you feel a million miles away from society. This 28m² cabin is designed by Maguire and Devine Architects and built by Merlin Constructions in 2017. Completely off the grid and with a minimalist interior. On a visit, you’ll find plenty of animals surrounded by 99 acres of protected woodland. During the day, you can hear birds, and at night, you can hear wallabies. Eagles soar in the sky. Try stargazing and spot the Aurora.

Treehouse, Blue Mountains, New South Wales Welcome to the Secret Treehouse, a place where you can live among the trees with the birds. The Treehouse offers breathtaking views of Bowen’s Creek Gorge and the rare Blue Mountains rainforest. This one-of-a-kind cabin features a spa, kitchenette, Queen bed, fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows for an unforgettable Blue Mountains getaway. Clouds Safari, Beechmont, Queensland