LOOK: How a cruise ship staff member got innovative during her hotel quarantine
The mandatory 14 days of quarantine at a hotel is not always glamourous. For one, while you are enjoying the amenities of a hotel room for two weeks, sometimes free of charge, you are confined to the room and isolated from the world. Cruise ship staff Ashleigh Perrie like many crew members were stuck at sea for two months before getting back to her home country of Australia.
PAPER BAG ELEGANZA PART ONE : Now that I’ve finally finished quarantine I thought I’d share with you what I got up to while I was locked inside a hotel room for 14 days. Most of you know that I’m usually quite a creative person, so with 2 weeks to kill I decided to set myself a challenge to keep myself busy. We were delivered meals 3 times a day in brown paper bags left outside the door. These became my inspiration. This is the end product, a collection of my latest designs entitled PAPER BAG ELEGANZA. All of the outfits shown have been created 100% from recycled paper bags, napkins, bio degradable containers and disposable cutlery. They have been put together with the help of a pair of scissors, sticky tape and a roll of cotton. #isolation #quarantine #thewestin #covid19 #fashion #catwalk #paperbag #recycle #reuse #eleganza #perth #create #design #zerowaste #melbournecup #fascinator #gown #dress #style
Perrie, who stayed at the Westin Perth for the duration of her quarantine, got innovative- creating stunning outfits out of paper bags. She posted a series of images on her Instagram page. Perrie posted that she wanted to use the time to channel her creativity using the paper bags that the hotel used to store her three meals.
PAPER BAG ELEGANZA : PART 2 “THE BAG-ERINA” 14 days spent in mandatory hotel quarantine and I designed my very own tutu with paper bags and napkins from our meal delivery bags. Stay tuned for PART 3 ! #westin #thewestin #quarantine #isolation #design #fashion #recycle #covid19 #coronavirus #perth #dancer #ballet #paperbags #catwalk #fashionstyle #fashiondesigner
The cruise staff created the Paper Bag Eleganza collection with the help of a pair of scissors, sticky tape and a roll of cotton. Among the collection includes sportswear, evening wear and even a superhero costume, which will come handy for Halloween.
PAPER BAG ELEGANZA : PART 3 “QUEEN QUARANTINA” Made 100% from recycled products delivered to the room with our meals during hotel quarantine ! #dancer #design #paperbageleganza #paperbags #fashion #fashiondesign #westin #recycle #reuse #origami #dress #catwalk #rupaul #quarantine #isolation #covid19 #coronavirus
PAPER BAG ELEGANZA : PART 4 “Maria Paper-Pova” 😂 Sportswear designs made completely from recycled packaging that the meals were delivered in during mandatory hotel quarantine. Top and skirt made from paper bags, visor made from a biodegradable salad bowl and tennis racket made from the salad bowl lid ! #wearableart #sustainablefashion #creativity #dancer #quarantine #isolation #westin #recycle #reuse #tennis #fashiondesigner #sportswear
She spoke about the inspiration: “Now that I’ve finally finished quarantine I thought I’d share with you what I got up to while I was locked inside a hotel room for 14 days. Most of you know that I’m usually quite a creative person, so with 2 weeks to kill I decided to set myself a challenge to keep myself busy. We were delivered meals 3 times a day in brown paper bags left outside the door. These became my inspiration. This is the end product, a collection of my latest designs entitled PAPER BAG ELEGANZA. All of the outfits shown have been created 100% from recycled paper bags, napkins, biodegradable containers and disposable cutlery. They have been put together with the help of a pair of scissors, sticky tape and a roll of cotton.” (sic)