LOOK: How a cruise ship staff member got innovative during her hotel quarantine

The cruise staff created the Paper Bag Eleganza collection with the help of a pair of scissors, sticky tape and a roll of cotton. Among the collection includes sportswear, evening wear and even a superhero costume, which will come handy for Halloween.





She spoke about the inspiration: “Now that I’ve finally finished quarantine I thought I’d share with you what I got up to while I was locked inside a hotel room for 14 days. Most of you know that I’m usually quite a creative person, so with 2 weeks to kill I decided to set myself a challenge to keep myself busy. We were delivered meals 3 times a day in brown paper bags left outside the door. These became my inspiration. This is the end product, a collection of my latest designs entitled PAPER BAG ELEGANZA. All of the outfits shown have been created 100% from recycled paper bags, napkins, biodegradable containers and disposable cutlery. They have been put together with the help of a pair of scissors, sticky tape and a roll of cotton.” (sic)



