New Zealand tourist hotspots struggling to stay afloat amid Covid-19 pandemic

Wellington - New Zealand's key tourism destinations - Queenstown, Rotorua and Auckland had some of the largest drops in filled jobs in the September 2020 quarter in the wake of Covid-19, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Wednesday.

Tourism, as New Zealand's biggest export industry contributing 20.4 percent of total exports, directly employed 8.4 percent of the New Zealand workforce before Covid-19, Xinhua reported.

Tourism generates a direct annual contribution to GDP of 16.2 billion New Zealand dollars (11.4 billion US dollars), or 5.8 percent, and a further indirect contribution of 11.2 billion New Zealand dollars (7.9 billion US dollars), another 4 percent of New Zealand's total GDP, according to Stats NZ.

"The falls in these popular tourist destinations coincided with the wage subsidies finishing and Covid-19 border restrictions interrupting international tourism," Stats NZ's business insights manager Sue Chapman said.

Stats NZ said earlier that border restrictions are cutting a swathe through international visitor arrivals which showed a record drop of 1.4 million from April to September 2020.