So, a couple decided to make it happen on a beach in broad daylight, and yes, there were other people on the beach, and they are furious about witnessing such wild behaviour. The footage leaked shows the couple getting freaky deaky on Henley Beach in Adelaide, Australia.

One beach goer was not having it and eventually confronted the sex machines. I mean, could they really not keep it together? No umbrella? No tent? Just sex...on the beach. According to a Daily Mail report, this is what the man said once he was approached: “Yeah, 100 percent sorry for doing that in front of kids,” the man said on camera. However, the police are not after the couple, in this case, but the man who recorded the act via his cellphone may be in deep trouble; even though the virgin eyes of the little ones are scarred for life.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon. Although the act itself was wrong, the fact that it was video-recorded comes down to ‘breaching privacy laws’ There have been heated scenes at a popular Adelaide beach where swimmers have been left furious by a loved-up couple on the sand. See the moment the couple was confronted in 7NEWS Adelaide at 6pm | https://t.co/8ftPfGh39Y #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/lmFXuLxzrJ — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) February 21, 2023 This was backed by a legal expert who told 7 news: ‘’It's not a slap on the wrist yet some of these offences do have the prospect of attracting imprisonment and albeit unlikely it's certainly an available sentencing option to the court.’’ Tweeps were enraged, and one user wrote: ‘’Last time I looked, it was not illegal to take pictures IN A PUBLIC BLOODY PLACE.

“You screw in public, you get filmed. What about the owners of any CCTV cameras to capture a screwing couple? Do they get fined as well?’’ Some had a laugh about it: ‘’At least they can jump in the drink and wash all the slops off. Hahahahaha’’ The pair definitely found sand in areas where sand does not belong.