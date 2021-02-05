OnlyFans model 'humiliated' after flight attendant asks her to cover up

Isabelle Eleanore was wearing a black crop top and a pair of jeans for a flight from the Gold Coast to Melbourne this week. For most air travellers, this is deemed acceptable and comfortable clothing. But not for a Jetstar flight attendant. The OnlyFans model was stopped by a flight attendant during the boarding procedure as her clothes were deemed inappropriate for air travel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISABELLE (@isabelle.eleanore) She shared the experience with her 60.4K followers on Instagram. Sharing her story on 9News, the model said the flight attendant asked whether she had a jumper to wear. At first, she didn't think anything of it. She believed that the flight attendant was concerned about her being cold during the flight.

"She kept going and she was like 'well, you can't fly with what you're wearing, you can't wear a bikini. And I'm like 'look, it's not a bikini, it's a top."(sic)

Eleanore, who was travelling with her husband Jeremy Szwarcbord, said the experience made her feel "victimised and degraded".

After several attempts to get her to cover up, the flight attendant asked her to wear a hi-vis vest to cover up. She obliged as she didn't want to get kicked off the plane.

"She brought out a hi-vis vest for me to put on in front of everyone, and then I had to walk down to my seat wearing this hi-vis vest.

"I was humiliated, it was so embarrassing. Everyone was looking. I didn't think I'd have to deal with something like that. It's 2021, I should be able to wear what I want to wear," she said.

Jetstar apologised to the model for the incident, labelling it a “misunderstanding”. A spokesperson told The Mirror that they contacted Eleanore to apologise over how the situation was handled.

"There was a misunderstanding of what our policy was, and we have reminded our crew of our dress requirements." (sic)