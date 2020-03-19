Qantas halts all international flights

Canberra - Australian flag carrier Qantas announced on Thursday that it has halted all international flights and temporarily cut two thirds of its workforce, in an effort to endure mass travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline made the announcement after already issuing a 90 percent reduction in international services earlier in the week, along with a 60 percent drop in domestic services which remained in place, reports Xinhua news agency.

Two-thirds of the airline's 30 000 employees will be cut until at least the end of May.

Some will be forced to use annual and sick leave where it is available, wile others will be forced leave without pay.

Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said that the measures were necessary to preserve jobs in the future, and that the company was doing everything it could to make leave entitlements available and support employees.