Sydney locals outraged after Natalie Portman and Sacha Baron Cohen take boat ride during lockdown

Natalie, 40, and Benjamin, 44, enjoyed a leisurely boat ride in Sydney with their pal Sacha, 49, and kids earlier this week but locals were outraged as residents have been ordered to stay home except for " essential' reasons ", due to an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19.

The group were investigated by police but no breach was found.

NSW police said in a statement: "Officers attached to Northern Beaches Police Area Command received information about a group on a boat on Monday 5 July 2021, potentially breaching Public Health Orders (PHOs).

"Police have reviewed the information and confirm the activity, and the number of people in the group, complied with the PHOs in force at that time. There will be no further police action taken."