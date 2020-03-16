WATCH: Couple recreating their cancelled cruise is Twitter gold

Talk about making the most of your current situation. This Melbourne couple recreated their dream cruise from the comfort of their couch after the trip was cancelled due to coronavirus. Captioning the video "Cruise cancelled? No problem", Twitter user @janeytrill shared the footage of her 74-year-old parents Norma and Dave to social media, dressed in bathrobes and enjoying the best of the cruise life. The couple are seen watching footage of the ocean on their TV as they lavishly sip on wine.

“They cancelled their trip due to the coronavirus and we thought we would cheer them up by simulating the trip using a YouTube video of ocean and they dressed in their usual cruising attire,” their daughter Jane told Storyful.

“We laughed for ages over it and it really lifted our spirits. Rolling on the floor laughing,” she said.

Other tweeps saw the funny side and commented with their own antidotes.

Doomsday prepping in style. Outstanding. — Commando (@B0X_News) March 13, 2020





I love it guys - well done! — John Boulding (@bouldingj) March 16, 2020





This is gold!! Happy anniversary to Norma and Dave.xx 🥂 #staysafe — Fi Sheppard (@fi_shep) March 16, 2020





Nice! I see your folks have their toilet paper too! 😆 👍 stay safe & well! — Tonkatsu (@TonkatsuBC) March 15, 2020





Here's to hoping that Norma and Dave do eventually get that dream cruise in a couple of months.