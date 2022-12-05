WATCH: Dad surprises son at airport with his very own Haka dance

What a nice way to be greeted. A video posted on Reddit shows how a son was warmly welcomed by his father who performed his own Māori Haka, which is a ceremonial dance.

As one user commented, ‘’I love when people have appreciation for my Māori culture as a proud Māori myself, the haka is intended to scare off bad spirits and energy and strike fear into those who would cause harm, but I have seen it used to honour many in the past.’’ The son was returning home and was expecting a normal pick-up, but to his surprise, he had a memorable welcome. In the video clip, you can see how moved he was by the performance.

People in the surrounding area stopped to watch; with some even shedding a tear. The dance starts slowly, and it gradually turns into chanting. The son has his eyes fixed on his father as the dance evolves. As the dance ends, the airport visitors began to applaud and cheer, and the father and son hug.

Imagine the atmosphere and emotion that filled the room. Some would feel embarrassed if this ever happened to them, but it’s beautiful and is something both of them will remember forever. One user commented: ‘’New Zealanders are great for this sort of thing, they are a big and strong race but have an awesome connection to their culture, and also their emotional sides … I’m lucky to call lots friends and I learn a lot from them!’’ Another said: ‘’I'm just an old white guy from NYC. My eyes tear up every time I see a Haka. There is something very powerful about pure unbridled emotion being narrowly focused. Power and control of emotion. It is truly something special.’’

