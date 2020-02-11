WATCH: How Australia is losing R14.9bn a week due to coronavirus









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Australia will extend its China travel ban as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, The Daily Mail reported. The virus has hurt the nation's tourism and education sectors. The federal government also admits the ban has taken a toll on the tourism industry, which allegedly loses an estimated $1billion (around R14.9-billion) a week. Health Minister Greg Hunt has warned the travel ban on foreign travellers who have left or passed through mainland China from arriving on its shores will likely be extended as the worldwide death toll surges towards 1000. Hunt told The Australian that they expected the travel ban to continue and were unsure when it will be lifted. “We're not putting a timeframe on it. Ultimately, our job… our responsibility is to provide protection and national health security for the Australian people,” he told the publication.

The Daily Mail revealed that Australia currently has 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

It also revealed that Qantas enforced the temporary suspension of its two direct services to mainland China until March 28.

The extended travel ban will also impact Australia's $39-billion international education sector.

According to The Guardian, “Australia could be among world's hardest hit nations”

The publication revealed China provided around 15 - 16 percent of visitors to Australia.

It also revealed that the country is the biggest contributors to the Australian bottom line, outspending American tourists by a ratio of three to one. “Their spending of $12-16bn is greater than American, British, Japanese and New Zealand tourists put together,” it stated.