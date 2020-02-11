Australia will extend its China travel ban as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, The Daily Mail reported. The virus has hurt the nation's tourism and education sectors.
The federal government also admits the ban has taken a toll on the tourism industry, which allegedly loses an estimated $1billion (around R14.9-billion) a week.
Health Minister Greg Hunt has warned the travel ban on foreign travellers who have left or passed through mainland China from arriving on its shores will likely be extended as the worldwide death toll surges towards 1000.
Hunt told The Australian that they expected the travel ban to continue and were unsure when it will be lifted.
“We're not putting a timeframe on it. Ultimately, our job… our responsibility is to provide protection and national health security for the Australian people,” he told the publication.