WATCH: Meet Anna, Elsa the koala joey’s little sister

The Australian Reptile Park has welcomed the second koala joey born this breeding season, and she just so happens to have a famous relative. Elsa the koala melted hearts all over the world last year when she was born, and quickly received viral fame online. Her first little sister popped out of the pouch to say hello earlier this week and has since melted many hearts like her famous sister. The park revealed that both koalas were born to mum Irene. The park found it fitting to name Elsa’s little sister after the Disney Princess Anna. The park said in a press statement that Anna is estimated to be around 10 months old. “Anna will be spotted coming out of the pouch more as each day passes, and eventually will become a crucial part of the Koala conservation breeding program at the Central Coast based wildlife sanctuary,” it said in the statement. When born, Elsa did not get the milk she needed due to her mother experiencing mastitis, which is imperative to her growth and chance of survival, forcing keepers and Australian Reptile Park Curator Hayley Shute to intervene.

Shute said the park was happy at Anna’s growth.

“After I hand raised Elsa myself as her second Mum, we all kept our eyes very closely on Irene to make sure she was going to be okay looking after little Anna and not face any issues. Thankfully, Anna is thriving with her mum and growing up so fast.

“It was a very special moment being there when she popped her head out for the first time, I couldn’t contain my excitement. I made sure to run over and grab Elsa so she could meet her baby sister for the first time,” said Shute.

Anna’s discovery follows the birth of a female joey named Ash this year, who was hailed as a sign of hope after fires ravaged Australia’s native wildlife. She was the first koala joey born since a catastrophic bushfire season devastated the country at the end of 2019 and into early 2020.

Guests will have the chance to spot Anna and her big sister Elsa, along with the 40 other koalas when they visit the park.



