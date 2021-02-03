WATCH: Meet the man who gets kisses from lions and takes selfies with giraffes

Selfies with giraffes, kisses from lions and face-to-face encounters with rhinos are just some of the mesmerising content you will find on zookeeper Chad Staples Instagram.

But there's more. The managing director of both Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park and Mogo Wildlife Park in New South Wales in Australia doesn't just post viral-worthy snaps. Each post offers a special message about the beautiful animals and a glimpse into their lives.

You will meet Maji the lion cub, Kai the rhino, Archer the koala and more.

Staples, who has amassed more than 224k followers on the social media platform, started his account to educate people on wildlife parks and offer a look into the daily antics of the animals living there.

In between the playfulness that puts a smile on people’s faces, his feed has a way of evoking emotion. Like the time he shared the plight of the red panda, a species that has been put under pressure due to human encroachment.