WATCH: Passenger shares strange, creepy feeling of being on a ghost flight

Few people get to experience a ghost flight, so when Robbie Allen shared his experience on TikTok, it immediately raked up thousands of views. One might think having an entire plane to yourself would be heaven, but for Allen, it was surreal and strange.

Allen booked a flight in January last year, from Sydney to Fiji for his birthday. Once he arrived at the boarding gate, he noticed there were no other passengers waiting to board. When was shown to his business-class seat on his Virgin Atlantic flight, he was told that he was the only person on the plane.

“It was creepy at first but then amazing, just wish I hadn't already paid for business class,” he wrote. The throwback video, which was shared earlier this year, gained more than 3K comments. “I would be FREAKING OUT at the empty gate thinking I had the wrong gate,” joked online user Kayla Jae.

