WATCH: Passenger shares strange, creepy feeling of being on a ghost flight

Few people get to experience a ghost flight, so when Robbie Allen shared his experience on TikTok, it immediately raked up thousands of views.
One might think having an entire plane to yourself would be heaven, but for Allen, it was surreal and strange.
Allen booked a flight in January last year, from Sydney to Fiji for his birthday.
Once he arrived at the boarding gate, he noticed there were no other passengers waiting to board.
When was shown to his business-class seat on his Virgin Atlantic flight, he was told that he was the only person on the plane.
In the video, which has gone viral, Allen giggles: “I like, literally have the whole plane to myself… I’m the VIP!”
@robbieallen It was creepy at first but then amazing, just wish I hadn't already paid for business class 🤦🏽♂️😅 (don't judge my horrible tik tok skills lol) #virginaustralia @Virgin Australia #fypシ #fiji #fyp #zyxcba #sydney #fijitiktok #australia #maori #avgeek #aviation ♬ original sound - Robbie Allen
Initially, he had a sense of uneasiness, knowing he was the only passenger on the four-hour flight.
“It was creepy at first but then amazing, just wish I hadn't already paid for business class,” he wrote.
The throwback video, which was shared earlier this year, gained more than 3K comments.
“I would be FREAKING OUT at the empty gate thinking I had the wrong gate,” joked online user Kayla Jae.
Another commented that they had a similar experience: “This happened to me on a flight from Japan to Australia. Seriously the only person on the plane.”
Most couldn’t understand why Allen’s flight wasn’t cancelled, to which someone responded: “For those saying they would’ve cancelled the flight, no they wouldn’t. there would be a full flight returning from Fiji so the plane has to be there.”