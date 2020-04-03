WATCH: 'Pencil vs Camera' mashups of Sydney is the coolest thing ever

The number of armchair travellers has risen since many countries imposed travel bans due to the rising coronavirus pandemic.

The folks of Budget Direct decided to create a series of ‘Pencil vs Camera’ sketches that illustrate Sydney’s most stunning buildings. Budget Direct, an insurance provider, roped in NeoMam Studios, a creative studio based in the UK for the project.

If this project does well, more ‘Pencil vs Camera’ sketches of other destinations will follow. The team chose Sydney for its modern architectural heritage.

While you may not get to travel to Sydney due to the travel restrictions, the series allows you to enjoy the city’s 29 landmark buildings from your couch.

Among the building to watch out for include Queen Victoria Building, Sydney Opera House, Vaucluse House, Australia Square and The Grace Hotel. Luke Doyle, the Outreach Team Lead at NeoMam Studios, revealed how the idea came about: “Sydney, Australia's oldest city, isn't defined or characterised by one architectural style, it's a juxtaposition of old and new. We wanted to showcase this and show the city's most beautiful buildings. We had discussed photography and illustrating each building but later decided to fuse these two ideas.”