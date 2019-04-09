A video shows a seal swimming up from the depths, armed with an octopus, which it flings across the face of an unsuspecting kayaker. Pic: YouTube

Geo-tagged off the coast of Kaikoura on New Zealand’s South Island, paddler Kyle Mulinder, along with a number of other kayakers, is seen on the footage watching a seal swim underwater, hunting the octopus. As they chat about the seal, it can be seen surfacing next to Mulinder’s kayak, before launching out of the water, prey in mouth, to deliver an almighty slap to the Kiwi.



His friend, Taiyo Masuda, said it was a “beautiful day (and) seals were swimming and enjoying sun on the rocks.



“One seal swims right next to us, having an octopus in his mouth, pops right up of the surface next to us, then tries to chew up the leg but ended up slapping our face!

“We instantly started laughing, we certainly got surprised. We are all adventure guys but we don’t encounter that every day! Such a raw moment, brought us so much laughter to all of us all day long… What a day to remember!”

Watch the video:

The octopus stuck around — literally — suctioning onto the bottom of Mulinder’s kayak until it was prized off by a fellow kayaker’s oar. It then disappeared underwater.



Mulinder and Masuda, who were sharing the two-man kayak, both posted the incredible footage to Instagram. “I’m not sure who got more of a surprise — the seal, the octopus or me,” the caption on Mulinder’s post reads.



The seal reappears around the flotilla of kayaks a couple more times before disappearing back into the depths, possibly to rearm with another cephalopod and go back on the offensive.

Both Mulinder and Masuda identify themselves as affiliated with action camera maker GoPro, and some of the video posted was cut into a slick production, branded with the camera’s logo. They said they were testing the maker’s latest model when the incident occurred.