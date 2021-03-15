WATCH: Sex-positive influencer accidentally displays sex toy collection during hotel room tour

Going live on Instagram when you check into a hotel is kind of a rite of passage. It's a way to show your followers your accommodation and other travel tidbits. But while many people tidy the room and keep things that they don't want to be seen hidden, Australian influencer Amy Jean Brand, who gave her fans a tour of her hotel room in Perth, showed them a little more than they needed to see. Brand, who has amassed 520 000 Instagram followers, was flipping the camera from selfie mode to show the room when fans caught a glimpse of her sex toy collection scattered on crumpled sheets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeb Spellcheck (@celeb_spellcheck) The video also shows her boyfriend preparing a drink at a table nearby. The “blink and you will miss it” video displays a series of sex toys. It showcases a bright pink butt plug and a black cuff sitting on the bed, News.com.au reported.

Instagram account Celeb Spellcheck shared a screenshot of the sex toys with the caption: "Influencers will plug anything ..." which received many comments, including from Brand herself.

"AHAHA always have a safe word kids," she commented, which shows that she made light of the matter.

When someone named @kahliass asked "Who is Amy dating now???", she jokingly responded: "a mystical sex unicorn." (sic)

Other comments included "no judgement ... love me a bit of kink", "Get it girl", "HAHAHAHA dead 😂😂 love her so much tho." (sic)

Most people were shocked at the spreader bar, a type of sex toy designed to keep the legs parted, with a rigid central bar and ankle cuff at each end.

One user named @tazzswee posted: "That's also a spreader bar at the end of the bed, the loops at the end go around the ankles ... you get the rest." (sic)