WATCH: This floating villa in Australia is self-isolation goals

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Many travellers are now looking for self-isolated spots to escape to during the Covid-19 pandemic. But, there are not many options to choose from. If you are in Australia or can travel to Palm Beach in Sydney, there's a luxury floating villa that offers incredible ocean views as far as the eyes can see. Lilypad Palm Beach is the ideal self-isolation holiday getaway, especially those who fear travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The luxurious floating villa is available for overnight stays or if you want to get away from it all for a few days. And, that's not even the best part.

Green travellers would be pleased to know that the villa runs on solar power, making it a sustainable escape like no other. If that has not convinced you to plan a visit during the Covid-19 pandemic (if regulations permit), then its unique design will win you over.

Lilypad states on its website that it “breaks the mould of traditional boating design to create the most unique sustainable escape with uncompromised luxuries”. It combines innovation engineering, classic design and traditional craftsmanship perfectly. Just ask Chuck Anderson, the owner and designer behind the project.

He said that the floating villa is the perfect space to reset from the world in ultimate comfort. Anderson told Design Boom: "We have built a space that is for true relaxation and enjoyment of the natural beauty where Lilypad exists.

"It is the perfect venue to either reset from the world in ultimate comfort or host friends and colleagues in a way like never before. The design and construction of Lilypad was a feat in engineering to ensure guests could experience luxury accommodation on an entirely stable surface while drifting with the rhythmic sounds and movements of the ocean."

Lilypad is a 30-second boat ride offshore, and despite looks like you are in the middle of the ocean. Lilypad sleeps two people, and special itineraries can be arranged for guests staying more for more than two nights.