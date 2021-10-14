Why not skip the crowds? The least visited countries in the world and how to plan a trip there

Most of us create bucket lists to see the world’s most visited and famous attractions. We spend months planning for these once-in-a-lifetime trips, ensuring everything runs smoothly from start to end. As travellers start to flock back to bucket-list-worthy destinations, those who want to enjoy fewer travellers and crowds should consider flying to some of the least visited places.

These countries may take a while to get to (some are in remote areas), but each one offers a compelling story with views and activities to match. Here is a list of the least visited countries in the world: Tuvalu

Tuvalu lies 1 000km north of Fiji in the central Pacific. Known as one of the smallest and most remote nations in the world, Tuvalu is where travellers want to go for a much-needed break. Teeming with marine life, guests can learn more about its atolls, lagoons and coral reefs, as well as its World War II past. Tuvalu's tropical climate is ideal for travellers who want to enjoy watersports and other outdoor activities. Travellers can go on marine conservation experiences and local tours. Or they can rent a yacht to go island hopping and explore the nine islands of Tuvalu. There are flights via Fiji Airways to Tuvalu.

Nauru is a tiny oval-shaped island north-east of Australia, is another destination you should add to your list. Travellers will need a visa, which needs to be scheduled by email. There are a few places you can stay, and car hire is advised as there is no public transport. According to TripAdvisor, travellers can visit Anibare Bay, Central Plateau and Moqua Well. Travellers can fly to Nauru via Brisbane. Liechtenstein

Although overlooked, this European country is home to all sorts of memorable travel experiences. Known as the fourth-smallest state in Europe, Liechtenstein lies at the centre of the Alps, between Switzerland and Austria. According to the official tourism website tourismus.li, the name Liechtenstein was given to the region by the princes of Liechtenstein, who bought the County of Vaduz (1712) and the lands of Schellenberg (1699) and united them to form the Principality of Liechtenstein in 1719. Here, travellers can immerse themselves in nature and culture. Check out the castles, modern architecture, museums, falconry and other adventurous activities.