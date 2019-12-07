Ski Safari in the Dolomites
This safari is about as far from a savanna as you can get. One possible itinerary offered by luxury tour operator Scott Dunn starts in Venice or Innsbruck, Austria. After a stay in five-star accommodations, you can ski from one family-run rifugio to another in the Dolomites, the mountain range in northern Italy that Unesco has named a World Heritage site.
En route, you will enjoy breathtaking views and northern Italian cuisine. It's a good idea to book at least six months in advance. Prices start at $5 000 (about R73 000) per person. For information, visit scottdunn.com.
Deer Valley
Located in Utah's Wasatch Range, Deer Valley was a site for the 2002 Winter Olympics and still hosts major ski competitions. Serious skiers looking for serious comfort can book a stay at the St. Regis Deer Valley Residences in Park City. It comes with a private elevator entrance, a kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and butler services.