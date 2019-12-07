Bespoke ski adventures that are about more than slopes









A trip to Hokkaido, Japan, might include powdery ski runs and views of a (dormant) volcano. Picture: Scott Dunn Luxury Tours. Ski Safari in the Dolomites This safari is about as far from a savanna as you can get. One possible itinerary offered by luxury tour operator Scott Dunn starts in Venice or Innsbruck, Austria. After a stay in five-star accommodations, you can ski from one family-run rifugio to another in the Dolomites, the mountain range in northern Italy that Unesco has named a World Heritage site. En route, you will enjoy breathtaking views and northern Italian cuisine. It's a good idea to book at least six months in advance. Prices start at $5 000 (about R73 000) per person. For information, visit scottdunn.com. Deer Valley Located in Utah's Wasatch Range, Deer Valley was a site for the 2002 Winter Olympics and still hosts major ski competitions. Serious skiers looking for serious comfort can book a stay at the St. Regis Deer Valley Residences in Park City. It comes with a private elevator entrance, a kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and butler services.

After a long day on the slopes, you can head to the nearby spa for a body polish or a detox wrap, or even get your skin exfoliated with diamond dust. Rates start at $3 000 per night. For information, visit marriott.com.

Niseko, Japan

Niseko, on Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan, is famous for its powdery snow and gorgeous views of a nearby (dormant) volcano. The village itself has bars and restaurants serving the best in traditional Japanese cuisine. If that is not enough excitement, you can throw in a stop in Tokyo.

A custom five-day Tokyo-Niseko tour by travel operator Scott Dunn starts at about $5 000 per person. For information, visit scottdunn.com.

Iceland

LineUpExplorers, a travel agency based in Germany that specializes in surf and ski vacations, and Iceland-based tour operator Arctic Heli Skiing offer an ultra-private, ultra-lux heli-skiing tour in the Troll Peninsula in northern Iceland. A helicopter takes you and three friends to remote slopes, where you'll stay at a private lodge with your chef.

Prices for a four-day excursion start at $8 200 per person. For information, visit luex.com/snow or arcticheliskiing.com.

The Washington Post