‘Book Your Bubble' holidays are all the rage for family and friend travel

A recent G Adventures panel survey looking at travel trends post-pandemic has indicated that 32 percent of travellers across the UK and Ireland intend to take their next trip with multiple friends or family members.

In response to this growing trend for travellers wanting to travel with people they know, G Adventures released the Book Your Bubble Collection that consists of 80 tours that provide additional benefits for private small group travel.

The new ‘Book Your Bubble Collection’ allows travellers to reconnect with their loved ones and their love of travel at the same time while social distancing with their loved ones.

Bruce Poon Tip, founder of G Adventures, says the Book Your Bubble Collection aims to help travellers build confidence to travel again.

“We want to ensure travelling is made as attractive as possible following this pandemic. The Book Your Bubble Collection makes booking a private tour more flexible and affordable than ever before.