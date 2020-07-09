Brazilian author visits 16 countries that don't exist

Brazilian author Guilherme Canever had a very peculiar travel bucket list. His aim was to visit 16 unrecognised countries between 2009 and 2014. What makes these countries so interesting is that some don't officially exist. Canever has now documented his travels in new book "Unrecognized Nations: Travels To Countries That Do Not Exist." His fascination with unrecognised nations become apparent after visiting Somaliland in 1991. "I was traveling through Africa by land in 2009 and ended up going to Somaliland," he told CNN Travel. "I was shocked when I realised I couldn't use Somali money there. Then I started to understand this was a nation with its own institutions, laws and currency.

"But it wasn't recognised by any other country. It felt like I was in a parallel universe."

Canever then began researching other countries in similar positions. He found out that for a country to be recognised as such, it needs to have a permanent population, a defined territory and border controls, and the ability to govern itself independently. It also needs to be officially recognised by the United Nations.

After narrowing his search to 16 regions, Canever started planning his trip.

Canever used global homestay and Couchsurfing while travelling in order to connect with locals and gain a deeper understanding of what it's like to be from a place that's existence is questioned, CNN reported.

"One of the things I liked most about travelling to these [unrecognized] countries is that the interactions with the locals is very unique," he told the publication.

"It doesn't feel like they're providing a service to a tourist. The tourist really becomes part of the community.

"They open up their houses to you and allow you to take part in activities with them."

Some of the territories Canever visited included South Sudan, South Ossetia, Abkhazia and the Turkish-occupied territory in Cyrus.