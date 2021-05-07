Can't travel? 6 destinations you can live stream from the comfort of your home

For those still not comfortable exploring a destination in person, armchair travel is very much alive.

Here are 6 destinations you can live stream now:

Paris

Paris is forever a top destination for travellers, especially after Emily in Paris debuted on Netflix last year.

If you want to whisk yourself to Paris, this live stream will offer you a beautiful view from the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile, a 4-star hotel. There are also daily time lapses that you can view.

Watch here:

Singapore

Singapore has been an attractive destination for South African travellers pre-Covid due to its architecture, food and skyscrapers.

Get a view of downtown Singapore through a live stream on SingReef's YouTube channel below.

London

Art lovers will appreciate this virtual tour of The National Gallery. The immersive Google Virtual Tour takes you to Trafalgar Square in the City of Westminster that houses a collection of over 2 300 paintings dating from the mid-13th century to 1900s.

Watch here.

Moscow

Russia's capital city is filled with historical sights, good cuisine and colourful infrastructure. Head to Rogozhskaya Zastava via live stream, where you will see the hustle and bustle of the city and some gorgeous landscapes. Rogozhskaya Zastava is a famous square that holds historical importance in Moscow.

Watch here.

Rome

Spend a day in Rome where you can explore some of its historical gems. Start with the Trevi Fountain. It stands at 26.3 metres high and 49.15 metres wide, and is known as the largest Baroque fountain in the city and among the famous fountains in the world.

Then head to Piazza di Spagna, the Spanish Steps and Bernini’s Fountain of the Ugly Boat. End the evening with night views of the Colosseum.

Watch here.

Prague

Prague is home to castles, cathedrals, bridges and a vibrant art culture. This live stream will show you stunning views over the Astronomical Clock, the Old Town Square and the Church of Our Lady Tyn from Hotel U Prince.

Watch here.