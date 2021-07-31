5 offbeat post-pandemic international destinations to explore

Following a massive dip in cases after the Covid-19 second wave, travellers are all set to pack their bags and get back to travel in the coming months. The travel industry has witnessed a surge in bookings and queries, with people keen to resume their travel plans after being cooped up in their homes for over a year. Travellers always yearn to discover new places as the thrill of exploring an unknown, undiscovered destination is unparalleled. In addition to this, consumer behavioural change is expected, as travellers are likely to opt for unexplored destinations to avoid crowds amid the pandemic.

Faroe Islands, Denmark The Faroe Islands, in the chilling waters of the North Atlantic Ocean sandwiched between Scotland and Iceland, are an unexplored paradise. The untouched archipelago, along with the striking views of mountains stretching in every direction, brings the wilder side of the Danish kingdom to the fore.

With its rugged coastlines and pristine waterfalls, Faroe Islands are also home to natural wonders that could truly be explored on an old fishing boat. The capital city of Tórshavn is picturesque with 18th-century churches, museums, and rows of brightly painted houses. The island also house some good spots from where travellers can view the Northern Lights in all their glory. Dominica Island A hidden island country in the Caribbean, the Commonwealth of Dominica is adorned by lush greenery and scenic beauty. The topside landscape is complemented by the beautiful oceans and striking reef formations, which makes it an exciting diving spot. Nicknamed "Nature Island of the Caribbean", Dominica is home to the second-largest hot spring in the world, the Boiling Lake. The Morne Trois Piton National Park and Emerald Pool Waterfall are other key spots where people can indulge in adventure activities such as trekking and rappelling. The island is also rich in marine diversity with several species of Cetaceans (aquatic mammals), making the island an ideal destination for whale-watching.

Madagascar Madagascar is considered to be the most bio-diverse place on Earth. Floating off the coast of Mozambique, the large island is renowned for its vibrant wildlife, lush forests and vibrant coral reefs. An estimated 80-90% of Madagascar's wildlife and fauna cannot be found anywhere else in the world. From lemurs and rare bird species to colourful chameleons and humpback whales, the country is a wildlife paradise. Madagascar's layers of history and a blend of cultures as well as its beautiful beaches are also surprisingly diverse. The island's unusual landscape enables travellers to indulge in adventure activities such as diving, surfing and rock climbing.

Matera, Italy Renowned for its ancient cave dwellings inhabited since the Paleolithic period, Sassi di Matera is fascinating as its history dates back more than 30 000 years. The "Sassi" is considered one of the most unusual landscapes in Europe and was named a World Heritage Site by Unesco.

Referred to as the "second Bethlehem", the charming city was the setting for Mel Gibson's movie The Passion of the Christ. The stunning churches of Matera, which date back to the Middle Ages, are carved out from calcarenite rock and filled with vibrant and delicate murals. Most of the hotels and restaurants in the city are made from refurbished caves, and the city also provides travellers with the special experience of staying in a cave hotel. Boa Vista, Cape Verde Although much of north Africa is covered with the Sahara desert, the continent has some hidden gems in the form of a small archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean: Cape Verde, a group of 10 islands. One of the islands, Boa Vista, is an untouched gem with pristine landscape, dreamy beaches, sea turtles, and villages surrounded by the magnificent Atlantic waters.