Dominica is gaining popularity among eco-tourists - and now it has a citizenship programme as well

The small island country of Dominica is emerging as the most popular destination for eco-tourism. The sustainable eco-lodges, resorts and villas are attracting tourists from around the world seeking an escape in the “Nature Isle of the Caribbean”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Officially known as the Commonwealth of Dominica, the country has been flourishing in the eco-tourism industry by offering luxurious yet sustainable accommodations. The island has been offering world-class experiences to its tourist with minimal impact on the environment. Dominica is one of the world's must-visit travel destinations. The Caribbean island boasts breathtaking hiking trails, romantic secluded bays, and renowned diving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌺𝓥𝓪𝓷𝓸𝓸𝓱 🌺 (@vanooh) In this busy world full of chaos, Dominica offers a peaceful environment and natural assets such as waterfalls, more than 365 rivers, the world's second-largest boiling lake, a freshwater lake and so much more than a person cannot get a hold of in a single trip. It is a haven for people looking for a gateway from their hectic lives.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dominica is paying keen attention to building sustainable resorts and villas. When eco-tourism is concerned, Dominica is the leader in the region. It has been making exceptional efforts to preserve its natural habitats and wildlife. Dominica is also known for promoting sustainable tourism, through which the government has been promoting the practice of responsible tourism. Under the practice of responsible tourism, the government is raising awareness among the tourists to protect the natural assets while enjoying their stay in the unspoiled beauty.

Story continues below Advertisement

The government has been working relentlessly to attract tourists and striving to become the most popular destination, among eco-tourists in the world. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit vowed to rebuild the country as the “World's first climate-resilient nation”. Despite its small size, Dominica has big dreams and endeavours to become the world's first climate-resilient nation by building resilient infrastructure such as homes, hospitals, health centres, roads and schools, to name a few.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Commonwealth of Dominica has been developing the country with an eye on nature and the environment. A traveller can have an ultra-luxurious experience by staying at one of the most popular resorts such as Secret Bay, Jungle Bay, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski and others. These resorts have been making all attempts to promote eco-tourism and sustainable tourism. The beautiful eco-lodges, built with local wood and great refinement, provide an experience of total harmony with nature.

Secret Bay is popular for providing sustainable, luxurious lodgings for its tourists. It is known as the Caribbean’s one-of-its-kind for offering a “close to jungle experience”. It is also famous as one of the best hotels in the vanguard of sustainability and encompasses the essence of Caribbean luxury, where guests can enjoy the panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea. Jungle Bay is a nature-inspired luxury escape; Jungle Bay Resort & Spa brims with pure cliff-side beauty, connecting each guest to the soul of Dominica.

Dominica is an ideal country for those who want to commune with nature and discover themselves; the Caribbean nature resort offers a dynamic collection of adventure, spa pampering, wellness, yoga, gourmet cuisine, local culture and history. “Countries around the world are making an effort to reduce global warming. Dominica, in particular, must be commended for making meaningful headway in becoming a climate-resilient nation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandy ☀️ Travel & London (@sandymakessense) “Visitors to the nation will most definitely feel how the country is implementing environmentally friendly ways throughout,” says Micha Emmett, CEO at the world’s leading government and marketing advisory firmCS Global Partners. The government is encouraging eco-tourism and developing eco-resorts with the funds generated through the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) of Dominica. The programme has been recognised as World’s No 1 for five consecutive years by Financial Times' PWM magazine in the CBI Index.

It was launched in 1993 and is known as one of the fastest, longest-running and most secure CBI programmes. Citizenship Interested candidates can apply for the alternative citizenship of Dominica by investing through two investment options - Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) and real estate.

Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) The government introduced the Economic Diversification Fund to provide financial aid for the development of the country. EDF can be used to fund sectors like education, healthcare as well as infrastructure. Real estate