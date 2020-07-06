LOOK: Dua Lipa is quarantining in the Caribbean

Dua Lipa is quarantining in the Caribbean. The 'New Rules' hitmaker and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid have been isolating together in London throughout the coronavirus pandemic but they are now soaking up the sun in St. Lucia so they get the opportunity to see the model's family. Restrictions in place due to the global health crisis mean UK residents are not currently allowed into America. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "He is homesick and desperate to see ­pregnant sister Gigi in New York but they've been told they're not allowed into the US without Dua ­quarantining for a fortnight because she isn't a US ­citizen."

Dua recently admitted she and Anwar have had a "really nice" time together during the lockdown period.

She said: "We've made the most of the situation. I'd probably have been planning to go on tour, and thinking about when we'd be able see each other. Having all that extra time was really nice. We're trying to see the bright side."

And whilst the 24-year-old pop star admitted it's difficult to think about the "upsides" when there is so much suffering in the world, Dua insisted there's been some positive outcomes, such as the planet getting a "breather" when less traffic was on the roads and families and friends connecting in new ways.

She said: "It felt like, while we were taking a break, we were also taking a break from what we're doing to our Earth.

"And it was nice to kind of see it almost replenishing a little bit every morning while people weren't really going out in their cars as much and staying inside.

"I think everything's kind of taken a breather. It's difficult to think of upsides when there has been so much suffering. But we have to try to stay positive, and see the connection that we have with other people; calling our friends and our family and spending a little bit of time outside in the sunshine. Those are the things to be grateful for in the midst of everything that's happening."