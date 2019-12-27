London - It was a day many of us spent expanding our waistlines with turkey and all the trimmings.
But slimline Pippa Middleton showed no sign of festive excess as she hit the beach with her mother on Christmas Day.
The 36-year-old sister of the Duchess of Cambridge had an impressively toned physique as she took a dip in the shimmering waters of St Barts in the Caribbean.
At one point she held the hand of her mother Carole, 64, as they waded into the water. She wore a white halterneck bikini with black polka dots while Carole – sporting sunglasses – chose a plain black top and patterned bottoms.