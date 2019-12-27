LOOK: Pippa Middleton and family take in the sun in St Barts









The 36-year-old sister of the Duchess of Cambridge had an impressively toned physique as she took a dip in the shimmering waters of St Barts in the Caribbean. Picture: Reuters London - It was a day many of us spent expanding our waistlines with turkey and all the trimmings. But slimline Pippa Middleton showed no sign of festive excess as she hit the beach with her mother on Christmas Day. The 36-year-old sister of the Duchess of Cambridge had an impressively toned physique as she took a dip in the shimmering waters of St Barts in the Caribbean. At one point she held the hand of her mother Carole, 64, as they waded into the water. She wore a white halterneck bikini with black polka dots while Carole – sporting sunglasses – chose a plain black top and patterned bottoms.

Mother-of-one Pippa Middleton is enjoying the 28C sun with her husband James Matthews and her parents Michael and Carole.

Later on Pippa donned a pale pink and white striped smock top over her swimming gear, and topped it off with a stylish trilby as she took a photo of her family on the beach.

There was no sign of Pippa and James' son Arthur, one, or her brother James Middleton and his fiancee Alizee Thevenet.

She and Matthews, 44, got married in 2017 and their son Arthur was born in October 2018. They are regular visitors to St Barts – spending Christmas 2018 there.

Kate's younger sister, an author and socialite, has previously been seen on the island for winter holidays, including with her brother James Middleton in January 2016 and this time last year.

She married James Matthews in May 2017, and their first child - Arthur Michael William - was born in October 2018. The pair live together in Matthews' sprawling Chelsea mansion, which they renovated ahead of their son's arrival.

The Middletons were not joined by Pippa's sister Kate, who spent Christmas with the rest of the Royal Family at the Queen's beloved Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The Matthews family own an exclusive hotel on the island.

