MSC Cruises have released what guests can experience on Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Caribbean. Picture: MSC Cruises With less than a month before the first guests arrive at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Caribbean, MSC Cruises have released a list of what guests can experience at the island. The island is located 105km from the coast of Miami, Florida, and offers unique attractions such as the Great Lagoon Beach. From ocean discovery activities like snorkelling, stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking to relaxing in a cabana on the beach or having a luxurious spa treatment, there is something for everyone at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Here are our top experiences: Deep-sea fishing

After a short boat ride, guests can enjoy an adventure-filled day where they learn about the array of regional fish using the catch, tag and release method. Gray Fish, the only tagging research centre in The Bahamas, will educate guests on the activity.

Rum rendezvous

Adults (no kids allowed) will take a scenic boat ride to the Bahama bank where they will spend a few hours enjoying live music, dancing and a complimentary rum punch.

Glow nighttime stand-up paddleboarding

Discover the marine life of the reserve at night, and enjoy a calm evening paddle under a starry sky with a specially equipped stand-up paddleboard fitted with LED illumination.

The Bahama banks escape

Fun for the entire family, this tour takes place onboard a spacious double-decker power catamaran. Activities include sports activities or relaxing by the beach.

Children’s beachside stargazing adventure

The activity allows children to discover everything about the universe, planets, stars, time and space. Led by Captain Doremi, children will help a little star find her way back home to the skies through stories, games and riddles.

Honeymoon Harbour stingray adventure

Interact with a variety of different ray species, including the local stingrays on a boat ride to Honeymoon Harbour where guests can also enjoy the impressive beaches and lighthouse on Gun Cay.

Sunset beach picnic

For couples looking for a secluded experience, why not indulge in a sunset beach picnic with the view of the Bahamian sea, a bottle of wine and a picnic basket of snacks.