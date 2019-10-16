With less than a month before the first guests arrive at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Caribbean, MSC Cruises have released a list of what guests can experience at the island.
The island is located 105km from the coast of Miami, Florida, and offers unique attractions such as the Great Lagoon Beach.
From ocean discovery activities like snorkelling, stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking to relaxing in a cabana on the beach or having a luxurious spa treatment, there is something for everyone at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.
Here are our top experiences:
Deep-sea fishing