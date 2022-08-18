US tourist dies at Bahamas resort after quarantining in his room for Covid-19

A man from the US, who tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Tuesday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas, police said.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force would not share the man's identity or age with “The Washington Post” because, they said, his family had yet to be notified.

An official in the public affairs department said the man died after suffering a seizure and had been quarantining in his room since testing positive on Saturday.

"Sadly, a guest has passed away from apparent natural causes," Sandals Resorts said, adding that "Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play."