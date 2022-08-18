US tourist dies at Bahamas resort after quarantining in his room for Covid-19

By Alexis Benveniste
A man from the US, who tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Tuesday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas, police said.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force would not share the man's identity or age with “The Washington Post” because, they said, his family had yet to be notified.
An official in the public affairs department said the man died after suffering a seizure and had been quarantining in his room since testing positive on Saturday.
"Sadly, a guest has passed away from apparent natural causes," Sandals Resorts said, adding that "Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play."
Three Americans died at the same resort in May due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Sandals said afterwards that it was installing carbon monoxide detectors at every room on the property. Sandals operates resorts in the Bahamas in Great Exuma and Nassau.
The Bahamas requires travellers 12 and older to present proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight to the islands.
A travel advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Bahamas is at a Level 3 (high) risk for coronavirus.
The health agency recommends travellers avoid visiting the Bahamas if they are not up to date on their coronavirus vaccines.
