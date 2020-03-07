WATCH: Inside Kylie Jenner’s R155K a night Bahamas Airbnb villa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Only the best for billionaire Kylie Jenner. The 'Life of Kylie' star rented an Airbnb villa in Harbour Island, Bahamas, for a mini-break with her sister Kendall and her friends, and it's super luxurious. The 22-year-old took a break from the makeup and skincare business to enjoy the lush views that Bahamas offers. She stayed at Rosalitam - a fully staffed villa sitting on the stunning pink sand beaches of Harbour Island.

The villa in question goes for $10 000 a night (R155 818). The state of the art villa boasts grand views of the Caribbean Sea and kitted with all the amenities to make queen Kylie and princess Stormi have a pleasant stay.

Picture: Airbnb.

Picture: Airbnb.

The extravagant accommodation is big enough for 12 guests. The listing reveals that the villa's main house includes five bedrooms, four with king-size beds, one with a queen bed.

An additional suite comes with a king bed. All of the rooms have ensuite bathrooms, and four of these include alfresco showers. Rooms, while minimalist, offer elegant bedding and furnishings fit for an A-lister like Kylie.

Judging from Kylie’s Instagram, the outdoor area was one of the group's favourite hangout spots. And, it's easy to see why. The outdoor area features a swimming pool, sunbeds, loungers, and a lovely covered pavilion.

Among the amenities of the villa include a fully equipped kitchen, wifi and gym. Kylie and her entourage also received a private chef, housekeeper, gardener and laundry service.

Nearby attractions include the Pink Sands beach, Dunmore Town, and top restaurants like Landing, Queen Conch, and the Rock House.

WATCH: