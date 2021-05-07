WATCH: The R1.8m a night private island Melinda Gates rented after divorce bombshell

Melinda Gates is reportedly on Calivigny Island in Grenada.

TMZ reported she rented a $132 000 (R1.8m) a night Caribbean private island for her family to flee from the media following the divorce announcement on Monday.

Calivigny Island boasts on its website that it offers total privacy with freedom to do as much as you please or as little.

With gourmet cuisine, trainers and wellness professionals, we're pretty sure this is the escape Melinda so desperately needed after ending her 27-year marriage.

We breakdown the luxury destination:

The destination

Picture: Calivigny Island.

Calivigny Island is a year-round tropical paradise. Guests arrive at Maurice Bishop International Airport and soak in the ocean views when they embark on a 5-minute boat ride to Calivigny Island. They may also arrive by private yacht at Calivigny Island or Secret Harbour Marina.

Accommodation

Picture: Calivigny Island.

The beach house accommodates 20 guests, while the overhang house sleeps 18 guests. There are also beach cottages on the island.

Experiences

Picture: Calivigny Island.

We not sure what Melinda is getting up to, but Calivigny Island offers many experiences for its guests. They can appreciate the stunning views, wander the tropical gardens or page through a novel while on a hammock. The more adventurous can dabble in some watersport, including jet-skiing, flyboarding, and water skiing. We'd recommend Melinda enjoy sunrise yoga overlooking the bay, outdoor massages or a cooking class (cooking is therapeutic). She could also explore the coral reefs and crystal waters of nearby Carriacou Island.

Dining

Picture: Calivigny Island.

Expect a "gastronomic experience" at Calivigny Island. Menus are tailor-made and adapted to guests’ taste and diet. So, whether Melinda wants fresh seafood or a casual beach barbecue, the Michelin-starred chefs are at her beck and call.