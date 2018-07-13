The Bermuda coast. Picture: Supplied

Tourists from different parts of the world often visit Bermuda each year. Without mincing words, it has undergone a series of changes over time. The island is the ideal destination to spend a vacation with your loved ones or if you need some time alone. There are lots of exciting adventures to anticipate, so start planning your trip as early as possible. The locals are friendly and can help you find your way around the entire island. Check out some of the reasons why Bermuda should be on your vacation list for 2018.

1. Very Standard Hotels

Most of the hotels are equipped with standard facilities and competent staff. It’s possible to find the ones that snugly fit your budget. Try to research and book for accommodation before starting your trip.

Taking this approach will help you and your loved ones to reduce stress once you reach your destination. You can make an arrangement for transportation in advance too. The two main options include public transportation and motor vehicles.

2. Exotic Beaches

One of the things to look forward to is enjoying amazing Caribbean cruise destinations with Celebrity. Bermuda is home to some of the best diving spots in the world. Without mincing words, the beaches of Bermuda are utterly beautiful and still in their purest form.

The shores of Warwick Long Bay and Horseshoe Bay are filled with white and pink sand. In fact, the entire island is full of stunning views.

You won’t need to add filters to the pictures you snap before uploading them on social media. Live music and bonfire help to spice up the beaches at night.

3. The variety of cuisines are endless

Every tourist usually enjoys fresh foods in the local eateries and restaurants that are scattered all over the island. Seafood lovers are never disappointed in Bermuda as the variety of dishes often exceed their expectations.

Your dietary needs will be duly catered for whether you are a vegan, vegetarian or have any allergy throughout your stay.

The meals are packed with nutrients and will help you stay healthy. There are lots of refreshing drinks, especially cocktails in Bermuda.

Dark ‘n’ Stormy is a cocktail that is held in high esteem by the tourists and locals. Remember to savour fish sandwiches as you explore the island.

4. There's pleasant weather all year round

The good thing is that you can decide to visit Bermuda at any time of the year. It’s the perfect vacation destination in summer or winter season due to the favourable weather.

As you prepare for your trip, pack sunscreen along to protect your skin from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.



