Checkmate! 5 destinations to visit if you love chess

Fancy a game of chess? Well, Airbnb has a few listings across the world that will transport you into a world of kings, queens, rooks and bishops. All you have to do is dream of your next move. Here are five of our favourites: Caves Manor Where: Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia Picture: supplied. Caves Manor in the Margaret River wine region offers accommodation fit for a king. Enjoy amenities like an outdoor cinema, sunken fire pit, giant chess set and a built-in pizza oven. It is close to many attractions, including Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park. As it has a strong focus on family, there's plenty to keep everyone occupied.

Underground Hygge

Where: Orondo, WA, US

Picture: supplied.

Located in the jaw-dropping Columbia River Gorge mountainside, Underground Hygge is bound to be an adventure, especially if you are a chess fan. Enjoy the fireplace where you can spend hours playing chess with a glass of wine in hand. The property also offers sweeping views of the surrounding areas and plenty of space to hike. It is ideal for a couple as it sleeps two.

Villa Benessere

Where: Griante, Italy

Picture: supplied.

If you feel like splurging, Villa Benessere is a luxury listing that offers an "Old-world-style villa right above the water".

You will be amazed by the solarium, grand piano and chessboard. Let's not forget the wine tasting in the terraced garden, and your own private library, gym and spa. Travellers can explore the area using the boat or helipad.

Wander the Checkerboard Floors at a Welcoming Hideaway Where: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Picture: supplied.

Boasting chequered flooring, this San Juan listing will have you thinking about your next check move. That is not all, the two guests, one bedroom attraction is perfect for relaxation. Hosts Demi and Andrei recommend: “After a stroll through the Old San Juan streets, unwind with a glass of wine on the patio.”

Quiet Retreat With a Tranquil Private Garden

Where: Eugene, Oregon, US

Picture: Airbnb

The checkerboard tile floor is a statement feature in this listing. Host Grace has done a fantastic job to make the place look intimate for guests, and there is plenty of exploring to do. Oh, playing chess is mandatory.