Couple goals: Liesl Laurie and Dr Musa Mthombeni enjoy a bae-cation in Turkiye

According to Dr Mthombeni, he had to make things right and take his wife to Turkiye.

Once again, Liesl Laurie and Dr Musa Mthombeni are serving travel couple goals. South Africa’s favourite love-birds took to Instagram to share snippets of their bae-cation in Turkiye .

“In April, I visited Turkiye without Liesl and was scolded by all of you for leaving her behind. ‘How could you do that, Musa?’, ‘Why would you leave the most beautiful woman in the world?’

“So fast forward a couple of months, here we are! Welcome to Türkiye,” said Mthombeni.

The couple’s trip did not stop in Istanbul. They soon found themselves basking under the Mediterranean sun in Antalya, Türkiye’s jewel of the coast.

Known for its turquoise waters and historic ruins, Antalya was the perfect backdrop for the couple to the couple to relax, unwind, and celebrate their love for new experiences together.

“Life is just better when you’re on holiday hey. The calories in other countries don’t count because you’re a South African.

“You treat money like it’s Monopoly money. Monday feels like a Saturday. It’s basically already December when you’re on holiday 😅🎄🤍💃🏽,” said Laurie in her post.

Turkiye is a popular destination for travellers and is known as the gateway into Europe because of its location.