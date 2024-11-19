Dark skies and bright stars: top global stargazing destinations

South Africa’s Department of Tourism recently launched the country’s National Astro Tourism Strategy, intended to capitalise on the astro-tourism trend and unlock the country’s undeveloped dark-sky resources. Though stargazing isn’t a new experience, astro-tourism is gaining traction as people seek quieter, more introspective experiences.

Surveying the sky at night is not just a travel trend but also has benefits for your mental health. According to a blog post by Aerial BVI, some of the benefits include stress reduction and improved sleep, which can make you feel calm and benefit your overall health. For Antoinette Turner, General Manager at Flight Centre South Africa, astro-tourism is incredibly exciting and offers the country an opportunity to attract travellers looking to experience the skies from a South African vantage point.

“South Africa can hold its own against the best astro-tourism destinations in the world. Astrotourists are looking for wide open spaces, big skies, zero light pollution, and the option of nearby research facilities or observatories. All of which South Africa has in abundance,” she highlighted. For those planning on hopping on the astro-tourism trend and embarking on a stargazing trip to remember, the travel expert shares some top destinations. South Africa

Turner said that there’s a reason the Department of Tourism chose Carnarvon in the Northern Cape for the launch of its Astro Tourism Strategy, it’s one of the most peaceful places in the world. She highlighted that not only do the Karoo skies, high altitude and complete lack of light and atmospheric pollution make it the perfect spot for stargazing, but the region is also home to the MeerKAT radio telescope and Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project which, once completed, will be 50 times more powerful than the Hubble Space telescope. “If you are road-tripping through the Northern Cape, a visit to the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) in Sutherland is an absolute must. Not only can visitors book a guided tour of the facility – but they can also enjoy a quintessentially Southern African stargazing experience just outside of town,” she said.

Turner also added that !Ae!Hai Kalahari Heritage Park located just south of the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, was declared an International Dark Sky Sanctuary in 2019, making it one of the most significant cultural, ecological and astronomical destinations on the continent. Visitors can learn more about the ǂKhomani San and Mier peoples, spot wildlife in the semi-desert savannah, and experience the power of storytelling and stargazing once the sun goes down. The expert said that the Kruger National Park also lends itself beautifully to astrotourism.

“Many of the private camps in and around Kruger also offer ‘astro- safaris’. Guides have honed their knowledge and stargazing skills and are able to point out the constellations and bright stars seen in the Southern Hemisphere. “It adds another dimension to night drives,” said Turner. Namibia

Turner said that the only other place in Africa to hold International Dark Sky accreditation is Namibia’s NamibRand Nature Reserve, which DarkSky International describes as ‘one of the naturally darkest yet accessible places on Earth’. She said that here visitors have the opportunity to overnight in ‘open-air’ tents where they can view the Milky Way, Southern Cross, and the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds (LMC and SMC) from the comfort of their beds. New Zealand

If you’re flying to New Zealand, Turner said that you have at least eight dark sky sanctuaries to choose from including; Great Barrier Island, Aoraki Mackenzie Dark Sky Reserve, Oxford Forest Conservation Area, Kaikōura, Kawarau Gibbston Dark Sky Park, Wairarapa Dark Sky Reserve, Wai-iti and Stewart Island/Rakiura. “Tātai aroraki, or Maori astronomy, is incredibly important to the Māori people. Whether you’re travelling to the South Island or North Island, you’ll be able to find a stargazing destination and a spiritual experience like no other,” said the travel expert. Chile