The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during their recent trip to the Bahamas. Picture: Instagram/LisaRinna.

When Lindsay Lohan released her highly anticipated show Lohan Beach Club this year, all eyes were on the location of her new show: Mykonos, Greece. The idea was to rebrand Lohan from troubled actress to entertainment mogul. To be honest, I enjoyed the azure beaches and vast travel options for people visiting Greece more than her redemption story.

However, the show convinced me to add the country to my bucket list.

Shows like Lohan Beach Club help people to discover places they never heard of or could not afford.

It has become a culture for many reality shows to send cast members to exotic places as part of the season's storyline. From Mexico, Amsterdam to small towns in the US, these trips are often pricey and oh so luxurious.

It also shines a light on unique places like Turks and Caicos- a favourite holiday destination for the Kardashians.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast vacation in the Bahamas during the early episodes of season 9, which premiered in February, showcases the pristine beaches and island life.

From snorkelling, golf and shopping for Rolex watches, Bahamas, a country in the Carribean, seemed to be the epitome of a holiday destination.

Trust many fans booked their holiday right after the episodes aired.

Let’s not forget the epic Tokyo trip that the Real Housewives of Atlanta went on for Eva Marcille‘s bachelorette party.

The ladies-although late for most of their tours- visited temples and sampled sushi. Director of new local travel show, Tripping with Skhumba, Vincent Moloi, said reality had an unpretentious way of showcasing the magic of a place.

"If travelogues can reflect that about a destination, it will inspire people to travel more,” he said. Moloi said he loved visiting Freestate and Northern KwaZulu Natal when they shot for the show.

He plans to go back to Magoebaskloof for a weekend.

“I been there before, but never experienced it as I did through the lens on Trippin With Skhumba. The locations we chose for the show have amazing human stories and is a great way of experiencing how incredibly beautiful South Africa is,” he added.

