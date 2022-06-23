Double-decker plane has social media in an uproar: What happens if someone farts?

Cape Town - Alejandro Núñez Vicente is the brains behind the Chaise Longue Airplane Seat concept and he reckons it could be a game-changer for travel.
Following a CNN Travel article, the idea started for the 21-year-old last year, as a college project. A nomination in the 2021 Crystal Cabin Awards gradually followed, and the design became a priority.
Many travellers aren’t too keen on the idea as they are concerned about claustrophobia and that sitting underneath someone else would be worse, not better. But there are people who are in awe of the set-up and would probably give it a try.
The idea around it seems fair, he is aiming at helping those who can’t afford the ‘normal’ ticket, and this is just a way to help. There are some negative aspects to it, some will feel too cramped up being seated like that, but it is still your choice whether you want to travel as a double-decker.
In a recent CNN Travel article, Núñez Vicente shared his showcasing design at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX).
"I grow more from listening to the critics and listening to the bad comments, than from listening to the good comments and the flowers that they throw me.
"My purpose here is to change the economy class seats for the better of humanity, or for all the people that cannot afford to pay for more expensive tickets," he says.
Of course, people on social media shared their opinions about the concept. A twitter user said, ‘’I'm sorry...This is when I stop flying. This is getting ridiculous.’’
In another tweet, someone stated that just looking at the picture gave him a panic attack.
With inventing new concepts such as these, there are quite a few things to take into consideration. In the following tweet, it is mentioned that body shapes were not taken into account.
