Embark on a lavish adventure with Cruises International's latest addition: Oceana Allure

Cruises International introduces its latest addition to the world of luxury cruising: Oceana Allure. Set to debut in 2025, Oceana Allure promises a unique journey that blends the elegance of Oceania Cruises with the luxury service that Cruises International is renowned for.

As leaders in culinary- and destination-focused cruising, Oceania Cruises and Cruises International are poised to redefine the travel experience with Oceana Allure. The Privee dining area onboard the Oeana Allure. "Oceana Allure represents the pinnacle of luxury cruising, providing guests with an unforgettable voyage at sea," says a representative from Oceania Cruises. "We're excited to collaborate with Cruises International to offer this exceptional experience to travelers in South Africa and Africa."

With a legacy spanning over three decades, Cruises International has been making cruise dreams a reality for enthusiasts in the South African and African markets. Now, with Oceana Allure, they're set to elevate that experience even further. The allure of Oceana Allure lies not only in its luxurious amenities but also in the promise of unparalleled culinary experiences and destination exploration. Travellers can anticipate being captivated by the vast expanse of the ocean while savouring exceptional cuisine and exploring stunning destinations.

From the moment guests step on-board Oceana Allure, they'll be enveloped in an atmosphere of sophistication and opulence. Whether lounging on the sun deck, dining in one of the ship's exquisite restaurants, or exploring ports of call, every moment aboard Oceana Allure is designed to delight the senses and create lasting memories. The Veranda Stateoom on the Oceana Allure But it's not just about the on-board experience; Oceana Allure is also committed to providing guests with immersive destination experiences. With carefully curated itineraries that highlight the best of each port of call, travelers can look forward to discovering new cultures, cuisines, and landscapes with every journey.