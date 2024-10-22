Emirates crowned World’s Best Airline for 2024

Emirates has been crowned the leader of the skies and named the World’s Best Airline for 2024. A study by Telegraph Travel assessed 90 global carriers on more than 30 criteria including punctuality, baggage allowance, route network, quality of home airport, age of the fleet, the value of rewards programme and tastiness of in-flight meals.

According to the airline, the results were calculated referencing data from more than 18 independent and international awards, readers polls, rating websites and expert reviews. “Described as a ‘worthy winner’, the study announced that Emirates ‘ticks nearly every box, from baggage allowance to punctuality. “It is the airline that operates the largest number of double-decker Airbus A380s, the jet that passengers love best – because it offers most space and legroom in all cabins, including economy’,” said Emirates.