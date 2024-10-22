Emirates crowned World’s Best Airline for 2024

Emirates has been crowned the leader of the skies and named the World’s Best Airline for 2024.
A study by Telegraph Travel assessed 90 global carriers on more than 30 criteria including punctuality, baggage allowance, route network, quality of home airport, age of the fleet, the value of rewards programme and tastiness of in-flight meals.
According to the airline, the results were calculated referencing data from more than 18 independent and international awards, readers polls, rating websites and expert reviews.
“Described as a ‘worthy winner’, the study announced that Emirates ‘ticks nearly every box, from baggage allowance to punctuality.
“It is the airline that operates the largest number of double-decker Airbus A380s, the jet that passengers love best – because it offers most space and legroom in all cabins, including economy’,” said Emirates.
The United Arab Emirates airline said that the Premium economy on its A380s was described as the best in the sky and that it was voted the best long-haul carrier in the world by 30,000 Telegraph Travel readers.
“Business class never disappoints and comes with a chauffeur to drive you to and from the airport, increasingly a rarity. First class has the finest wine list of any carrier – and showers. Its route network is also one of the biggest: 140 cities in 77 countries,” said the airline.
Emirates has also received an additional 19 awards and recognitions from a wide array of sources across the globe in 2024, including 7 accolades at the Skytrax World Airline Awards in June including World's Best Airline Inflight Entertainment, Best First Class Airline in the Middle East, Most Family Friendly Airline in the Middle East and Best Premium Economy Class Airline in the Middle East.