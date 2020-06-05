Emirates to resume flights to 16 more destinations

Following the UAE Federal Government’s announcement to lift restrictions on transit passengers services, from June 15, Emirates will offer passenger services to 16 more cities on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The airline revealed that with travel restrictions remaining in place in most countries, customers should check entry and exit requirements before they travel.

Some of the cities that will be included in Emirate's flight schedule include Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane.

The airline will also offer flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for travellers from Pakistan who wish to connect onwards to other Emirates destinations from June 8.

Emirates will also offer flights for passengers on the back of its scheduled cargo operations from Dubai to 29 cities, including existing flights to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila.