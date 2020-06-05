Emirates to resume flights to 16 more destinations
Following the UAE Federal Government’s announcement to lift restrictions on transit passengers services, from June 15, Emirates will offer passenger services to 16 more cities on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
The airline revealed that with travel restrictions remaining in place in most countries, customers should check entry and exit requirements before they travel.
Some of the cities that will be included in Emirate's flight schedule include Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane.
The airline will also offer flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for travellers from Pakistan who wish to connect onwards to other Emirates destinations from June 8.
Emirates will also offer flights for passengers on the back of its scheduled cargo operations from Dubai to 29 cities, including existing flights to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila.
The airline will work closely with the UAE authorities to take a measured and phased approach to flight resumption and rebuilding connections between Dubai and the world.
Health and safety first
Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.
Travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.