10 cheapest Mediterranean cities for a coastal getaway

Travelling is not cheap and sometimes we have to go where the pocket leads. Financial experts at Gambling ‘N Go analysed the average cost of several factors in each major Mediterranean city, including flights from any London airport, hotels, and a mid-range restaurant for two people. A score out of 100 was given to each city based on the cost of each factor to determine the ranking. Here’s a look at the cheapest Mediterranean cities in the world:

Oran Oran. Picture: Instagram In first place we have Oran, with a final score of 94.9. Some of you may not have heard of the city, it’s considered to be Algeria’s capital of parties and music – and given that it costs an average of £1.04, about R23 for a beer, you can let loose with the vibrant nightlife without breaking the bank. Egypt

Port Said. Picture: Pexels Taking the second spot is Port Said in Egypt which has a final score of 90.3. The city is famous for its seafood, so it’s a fantastic city to visit for those who enjoy the flavours of the sea – especially with it being the cheapest city for dining out with a restaurant for two costing just £10.80 on average, R240,15 South African Rand. Algiers Algiers. Picture: Pexels Algiers with a scores 88; the capital of Algeria offers various museums to explore the culture, including the Antiquities and Islamic Art, and you won’t spend too much getting around the city to explore as it costs an average of just 30p per km travelled in a taxi.

Tunis, Tunisia The capital of Tunisia, Tunis, places fourth in the ranking with a score of 87. What makes this destination so special is the popular attraction, the Medina of Tunis, the oldest part of the city, is proud of its stunning architecture and markets. The Medina of Tunis. Picture: Instagram Accommodation prices usually take the bulk of your money, but here, it cost an average of £333, about R7 402, to stay a duration of seven nights.

Tangier, Morocco Tangier in Morocco. Picture: Instagram Fifth on the list is Tangier in Morocco, taking a score of 82.5. The city’s cheapest factors are the price of hotels and a restaurant for two. There’s no excuse not to travel to this city; soak up the culture by eating traditional Moroccan dishes such as maakouda, a fried mashed potato dumpling which is a popular street food. And for a day out in the sun, spend the day under the sunshine at Tangier beach, and even finish the day off by the promenade where you will discover plenty of bars.

Alexandria Montazah Gardens. Picture: Instagram In sixth place is Egypt’s capital Alexandria, which has a score of 82.3. There’s plenty to see in Alexandria, surround yourself with lush palm trees at Montazah Gardens, also known as the Egyptian beauty. It’s a sweet escape from the bustling city centre. In addition, there’s a variety of restaurants and picnic places. The low cost of taxis at just 13p per km travelled will prove useful for exploring. Izmir

Izmir. Picture: Instagram Türkiye surely is on fire! taking the seventh spot is Izmir, a city in western Türkiye, with a score of 81.9. Be sure to visit Konak Square in the centre of the city where you’ll find cafes, shops, and restaurants nearby, or you can catch a ferry at the eastern part of the square for breath-taking views of Izmir. Mersin, Türkiye Mersin. Picture: Instagram Here life is definitely a beach, with its tranquil setting and blue waters. However, that’s not the only nice part about the city. Mersin, also located in Türkiye, has a score of 81.8 and takes 8th place.

Want to spend an evening fine dining? The city has an affordable price for dining out with a restaurant for two costing just £15.50 - R 340 on average. So, make sure to have an authentic Turkish experience and try Mersin’s speciality Tantuni, a spicy street food dish consisting of spicy beef with tomatoes, onion, and parsley wrapped in thin bread. Antalya Antalya. Picture: Unsplash Next on the list in the ninth spot is Antalya, one of Türkiye’s best beach destinations, with a score of 79.6. Lara beach in particular is one of the city’s most attractive beaches, known for its clear water and being exceptionally clean – but it also has lots of restaurants and bars to visit, offering both a lively and a relaxing atmosphere, depending on your preference.

Istanbul Istanbul. Picture: Unsplash Taking the final spot on the list is Istanbul, the fourth Turkish city in the top 10, which has a score of 77.7. Indulge in the city’s history by visiting attractions such as the Topkapi Palace which dates all the way back to the 15th century. Alternatively, spend a relaxing day at Florya beach where you can enjoy seafront dining. A spokesperson from Gambling ‘N Go commented on the findings: “It’s always exciting to plan your next trip abroad, however, it can be a challenge to find a destination which offers various activities while on a budget.